TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Tuesday, September 13, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;76;SE;12;55%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly clear;76;ESE;7;51%

Alice;Mostly clear;74;WSW;3;87%

Alpine;Clear;64;SW;5;79%

Amarillo;Clear;71;SSE;5;65%

Angleton;Mostly clear;74;Calm;0;89%

Arlington;Clear;72;SE;1;64%

Austin;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;57%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;76%

Bay;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;94%

Beaumont;Clear;69;NNE;3;86%

Beeville;Mostly clear;74;SSE;2;93%

Borger;Clear;69;SSE;12;78%

Bowie;Clear;66;SSE;3;67%

Breckenridge;Clear;75;SE;5;54%

Brenham;Clear;73;NE;2;69%

Bridgeport;Clear;67;Calm;0;68%

Brownsville;Mostly clear;79;ESE;3;82%

Brownwood;Clear;73;SE;3;61%

Burnet;Mostly clear;74;ESE;1;60%

Canadian;Clear;71;ESE;2;65%

Castroville;Partly cloudy;76;E;2;56%

Childress;Clear;73;SE;10;56%

Cleburne;Clear;70;SE;2;68%

College Station;Mostly clear;77;ENE;7;55%

Comanche;Clear;71;SSE;7;66%

Conroe;Mostly clear;72;NNE;1;75%

Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;80;S;3;84%

Corsicana;Clear;70;ESE;2;71%

Cotulla;Mostly clear;79;SSE;6;66%

Dalhart;Clear;67;SW;3;60%

Dallas Love;Clear;74;ESE;5;55%

Dallas Redbird;Clear;72;SE;5;59%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Clear;72;E;5;56%

Decatur;Clear;73;SE;7;48%

Del Rio;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;6;68%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;6;98%

Denton;Clear;72;ESE;1;71%

Dryden;Partly cloudy;73;ESE;3;73%

Dumas;Clear;64;SSE;5;79%

Edinburg;Mostly clear;75;SSE;2;83%

El Paso;Cloudy;74;WSW;4;56%

Ellington;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;60%

Falfurrias;Mostly clear;74;NW;2;91%

Fort Hood;Clear;73;E;3;62%

Fort Worth;Clear;75;SE;1;48%

Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;73;SSE;6;56%

Fort Worth Nas;Clear;71;SE;2;68%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;67;Calm;0;72%

Fredericksburg;Mostly clear;71;E;2;67%

Gainesville;Clear;66;SE;2;62%

Galveston;Partly cloudy;81;NE;6;64%

Gatesville;Clear;71;ESE;3;65%

Georgetown;Mostly clear;73;E;1;74%

Giddings;Partly cloudy;74;ENE;1;76%

Gilmer;Clear;61;NW;1;90%

Graham;Clear;72;SE;5;61%

Granbury;Clear;71;ESE;2;65%

Grand Prairie;Mostly clear;72;ESE;1;66%

Greenville;Clear;65;SE;2;73%

Guadalupe Pass;Partly cloudy;65;SW;4;69%

Hamilton;Clear;71;ESE;1;70%

Harlingen;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;90%

Hearne;Clear;73;ENE;4;61%

Hebbronville;Partly cloudy;84;SE;4;88%

Henderson;Clear;61;NNE;1;90%

Hereford;Mostly clear;69;SW;3;62%

Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;69;SE;4;64%

Hondo;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;63%

Houston;Partly cloudy;78;NE;1;69%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;59%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;5;57%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly clear;76;NNE;1;80%

Houston Clover;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;81%

Houston Hooks;Mostly clear;71;Calm;0;83%

Houston Hull;Mostly clear;73;SW;3;90%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;73%

Huntsville;Clear;71;Calm;0;75%

Ingleside;Mostly clear;80;S;3;85%

Jacksonville;Clear;63;ENE;1;88%

Jasper;Mostly clear;64;NNE;2;91%

Junction;Mostly clear;75;ENE;5;65%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly clear;79;SSE;5;61%

Kerrville;Partly cloudy;73;SE;2;66%

Killeen;Clear;73;E;3;62%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;74;ESE;5;63%

Kingsville Nas;Clear;75;E;2;88%

La Grange;Mostly clear;75;ENE;1;66%

Lago Vista;Mostly clear;73;ESE;1;62%

Lancaster;Mostly clear;66;E;1;77%

Laredo;Partly cloudy;82;SE;9;65%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;73;E;2;70%

Longview;Clear;63;NE;1;81%

Lubbock;Mostly clear;75;S;4;58%

Lufkin;Clear;71;Calm;0;72%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;77;SE;7;84%

Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;74;SE;6;59%

Mckinney;Clear;68;Calm;0;72%

Mesquite;Clear;71;ENE;1;75%

Midland;Clear;75;S;9;57%

Midland Airpark;Clear;75;S;9;57%

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;79%

Mineola;Clear;62;ENE;2;90%

Mineral Wells;Clear;71;SE;8;65%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;61;SE;2;86%

Nacogdoches;Clear;61;NNE;1;96%

New Braunfels;Mostly clear;76;ENE;1;69%

Odessa;Clear;71;S;5;63%

Orange;Clear;68;N;2;92%

Palacios;Mostly clear;80;SSE;3;81%

Palestine;Clear;62;ENE;2;93%

Pampa;Clear;71;SSE;11;68%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;72;SSE;11;59%

Paris;Clear;65;SE;3;59%

Pecos;Clear;71;SSE;5;64%

Perryton;Mostly clear;67;SSE;4;71%

Plainview;Clear;66;S;5;72%

Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;76;E;1;81%

Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;6;73%

Port Isabel;Mostly clear;83;ESE;5;75%

Port Lavaca;Mostly clear;80;SE;3;80%

Randolph AFB;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;65%

Robstown;Partly cloudy;77;SSW;2;87%

Rockport;Mostly clear;83;SSE;4;90%

Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;71;SSE;3;74%

San Angelo;Clear;76;SSE;6;55%

San Antonio;Partly cloudy;77;E;1;67%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;61%

San Marcos;Mostly clear;73;NE;1;72%

Seminole;Clear;72;S;4;61%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;72;SE;9;50%

Snyder;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;5;54%

Sonora;Partly cloudy;75;SSW;4;65%

Stephenville;Clear;71;SSE;6;59%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;66;SSE;3;64%

Sweetwater;Clear;76;S;6;57%

Temple;Clear;73;E;7;63%

Terrell;Clear;68;Calm;0;72%

Tyler;Clear;67;ENE;1;75%

Uvalde;Partly cloudy;73;SE;2;80%

Vernon;Clear;73;SE;7;55%

Victoria;Mostly clear;75;SSE;1;90%

Waco;Clear;73;ESE;6;63%

Weslaco;Mostly clear;79;S;3;83%

Wharton;Mostly clear;77;NE;1;96%

Wichita Falls;Clear;69;SE;3;66%

Wink;Clear;74;SE;9;61%

Zapata;Partly cloudy;80;SE;4;76%

