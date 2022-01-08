TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM CST Saturday, January 8, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Sunny;65;S;21;65% Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;64;S;24;59% Alice;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;86% Alpine;Sunny;70;WSW;18;13% Amarillo;Mostly sunny;70;WSW;15;16% Angleton;Cloudy;77;S;24;81% Arlington;Cloudy;50;SSE;5;100% Austin;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;96% Austin Bergstrom;Showers;53;Calm;0;100% Bay;Cloudy;75;S;15;89% Beaumont;Thunderstorms;70;SE;12;75% Beeville;Showers;55;Calm;0;95% Borger;Sunny;69;SW;12;21% Bowie;Showers;49;SSE;14;99% Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;22;64% Brenham;Mostly cloudy;70;S;3;95% Bridgeport;Fog;54;S;8;88% Brownsville;Cloudy;75;S;5;64% Brownwood;Cloudy;57;S;8;99% Burnet;Showers;58;S;6;100% Canadian;Sunny;70;WSW;10;17% Castroville;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;100% Childress;Mostly sunny;62;SW;15;26% Cleburne;Fog;50;S;8;100% College Station;Showers;69;S;7;90% Comanche;Cloudy;57;SSE;5;100% Conroe;Cloudy;66;ESE;7;88% Corpus Christi;Showers;58;WSW;5;100% Corsicana;Cloudy;57;SE;6;94% Cotulla;Cloudy;55;N;5;86% Dalhart;Sunny;64;WSW;12;24% Dallas Love;Showers;48;SE;7;100% Dallas Redbird;Fog;50;SSE;9;92% Dallas\/Ft Worth;Showers;51;S;8;92% Decatur;Showers;49;S;9;96% Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;57;ESE;5;54% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;67% Denton;Showers;51;SSE;12;96% Dryden;Mostly cloudy;54;SSE;4;39% Dumas;Sunny;65;SW;21;19% Edinburg;Cloudy;57;NW;1;86% El Paso;Mostly sunny;65;WSW;8;31% Ellington;Cloudy;72;S;13;93% Falfurrias;Cloudy;56;S;3;88% Fort Hood;Showers;54;Calm;0;100% Fort Worth;Cloudy;50;SSE;8;100% Fort Worth Alliance;Showers;50;SSE;10;100% Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;50;S;7;49% Fort Worth Spinks;Showers;52;S;6;93% Fredericksburg;Cloudy;63;SW;9;88% Gainesville;Showers;48;S;8;99% Galveston;Cloudy;75;SE;23;84% Gatesville;Fog;54;SSE;5;100% Georgetown;Showers;61;S;10;93% Giddings;Showers;65;SSW;9;98% Gilmer;Showers;52;SE;5;94% Graham;Mostly cloudy;63;SSE;13;71% Granbury;Showers;49;ESE;3;100% Grand Prairie;Fog;50;SSE;5;100% Greenville;Showers;50;SE;7;98% Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny;61;W;19;20% Hamilton;Showers;56;S;9;100% Harlingen;Cloudy;58;W;5;90% Hearne;Fog;61;SSE;6;99% Hebbronville;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;89% Henderson;Cloudy;60;SSE;9;81% Hereford;Sunny;68;W;25;16% Hillsboro;Showers;55;SSE;7;100% Hondo;Cloudy;56;SSW;6;93% Houston;Thunderstorms;73;S;15;94% Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;74;S;16;90% Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Thunderstorms;73;S;15;94% Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Showers;74;SSW;12;95% Houston Clover;Showers;74;SSE;14;90% Houston Hooks;Cloudy;68;N;5;93% Houston Hull;Cloudy;78;S;16;78% Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;70;ESE;7;93% Huntsville;Cloudy;67;SE;7;84% Ingleside;Cloudy;63;W;10;95% Jacksonville;Showers;54;SE;4;97% Jasper;Cloudy;63;N;5;100% Junction;Cloudy;64;SW;12;72% Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;57;S;3;93% Kerrville;Cloudy;59;S;6;97% Killeen;Showers;54;Calm;0;100% Killeen\/Ft Hood;Showers;54;Calm;0;100% Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;93% La Grange;Cloudy;69;SSW;10;100% Lago Vista;Fog;59;S;5;96% Lancaster;Showers;51;SSE;5;96% Laredo;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;81% Llano;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;93% Longview;Fog;51;SE;4;95% Lubbock;Sunny;65;W;10;27% Lufkin;Cloudy;63;SE;14;100% Mcallen;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;93% Mcgregor;Fog;53;S;5;96% Mckinney;Showers;50;SSE;10;92% Mesquite;Fog;50;SE;6;100% Midland;Sunny;71;WSW;22;17% Midland Airpark;Sunny;71;WSW;22;17% Midlothian;Fog;51;SE;3;100% Mineola;Cloudy;56;SSE;5;99% Mineral Wells;Cloudy;54;SE;13;80% Mount Pleasant;Showers;51;SE;5;98% Nacogdoches;Showers;61;S;3;100% New Braunfels;Showers;55;S;2;99% Odessa;Mostly sunny;68;WSW;13;23% Orange;Cloudy;72;SE;18;84% Palacios;Mostly cloudy;73;S;9;87% Palestine;Cloudy;55;SSE;8;100% Pampa;Sunny;70;WSW;16;19% Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;68;WSW;20;16% Paris;Showers;45;ESE;7;99% Pecos;Partly sunny;74;WSW;15;13% Perryton;Sunny;64;WSW;15;22% Plainview;Sunny;69;W;13;18% Pleasanton;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;96% Port Aransas;Fog;64;SW;4;98% Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;67;W;3;100% Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;78;S;10;76% Randolph AFB;Cloudy;57;S;3;100% Robstown;Cloudy;60;SW;3;98% Rockport;Showers;66;N;6;93% Rocksprings;Cloudy;54;SSW;6;99% San Angelo;Sunny;61;SSW;17;66% San Antonio;Showers;56;E;1;98% San Antonio Stinson;Showers;58;N;3;90% San Marcos;Cloudy;54;SW;3;100% Seminole;Sunny;67;WSW;17;22% Sherman-Denison;Showers;48;SSE;7;93% Snyder;Sunny;63;SW;16;33% Sonora;Cloudy;55;S;9;87% Stephenville;Cloudy;54;S;12;95% Sulphur Springs;Showers;50;ESE;6;100% Sweetwater;Sunny;69;SW;15;36% Temple;Fog;51;SSW;7;100% Terrell;Cloudy;53;SE;6;100% Tyler;Cloudy;55;SE;6;97% Uvalde;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;100% Vernon;Mostly sunny;70;SSW;22;52% Victoria;Cloudy;67;SSW;5;93% Waco;Fog;52;S;5;92% Weslaco;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;86% Wharton;Mostly cloudy;77;S;16;80% Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;66;S;22;65% Wink;Mostly sunny;65;WSW;10;20% Zapata;Cloudy;57;NNE;1;85% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather