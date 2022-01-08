Skip to main content
Weather

TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM CST Saturday, January 8, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;65;S;21;65%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;64;S;24;59%

Alice;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;86%

Alpine;Sunny;70;WSW;18;13%

Amarillo;Mostly sunny;70;WSW;15;16%

Angleton;Cloudy;77;S;24;81%

Arlington;Cloudy;50;SSE;5;100%

Austin;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;96%

Austin Bergstrom;Showers;53;Calm;0;100%

Bay;Cloudy;75;S;15;89%

Beaumont;Thunderstorms;70;SE;12;75%

Beeville;Showers;55;Calm;0;95%

Borger;Sunny;69;SW;12;21%

Bowie;Showers;49;SSE;14;99%

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;22;64%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;70;S;3;95%

Bridgeport;Fog;54;S;8;88%

Brownsville;Cloudy;75;S;5;64%

Brownwood;Cloudy;57;S;8;99%

Burnet;Showers;58;S;6;100%

Canadian;Sunny;70;WSW;10;17%

Castroville;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;100%

Childress;Mostly sunny;62;SW;15;26%

Cleburne;Fog;50;S;8;100%

College Station;Showers;69;S;7;90%

Comanche;Cloudy;57;SSE;5;100%

Conroe;Cloudy;66;ESE;7;88%

Corpus Christi;Showers;58;WSW;5;100%

Corsicana;Cloudy;57;SE;6;94%

Cotulla;Cloudy;55;N;5;86%

Dalhart;Sunny;64;WSW;12;24%

Dallas Love;Showers;48;SE;7;100%

Dallas Redbird;Fog;50;SSE;9;92%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers;51;S;8;92%

Decatur;Showers;49;S;9;96%

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;57;ESE;5;54%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;67%

Denton;Showers;51;SSE;12;96%

Dryden;Mostly cloudy;54;SSE;4;39%

Dumas;Sunny;65;SW;21;19%

Edinburg;Cloudy;57;NW;1;86%

El Paso;Mostly sunny;65;WSW;8;31%

Ellington;Cloudy;72;S;13;93%

Falfurrias;Cloudy;56;S;3;88%

Fort Hood;Showers;54;Calm;0;100%

Fort Worth;Cloudy;50;SSE;8;100%

Fort Worth Alliance;Showers;50;SSE;10;100%

Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;50;S;7;49%

Fort Worth Spinks;Showers;52;S;6;93%

Fredericksburg;Cloudy;63;SW;9;88%

Gainesville;Showers;48;S;8;99%

Galveston;Cloudy;75;SE;23;84%

Gatesville;Fog;54;SSE;5;100%

Georgetown;Showers;61;S;10;93%

Giddings;Showers;65;SSW;9;98%

Gilmer;Showers;52;SE;5;94%

Graham;Mostly cloudy;63;SSE;13;71%

Granbury;Showers;49;ESE;3;100%

Grand Prairie;Fog;50;SSE;5;100%

Greenville;Showers;50;SE;7;98%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny;61;W;19;20%

Hamilton;Showers;56;S;9;100%

Harlingen;Cloudy;58;W;5;90%

Hearne;Fog;61;SSE;6;99%

Hebbronville;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;89%

Henderson;Cloudy;60;SSE;9;81%

Hereford;Sunny;68;W;25;16%

Hillsboro;Showers;55;SSE;7;100%

Hondo;Cloudy;56;SSW;6;93%

Houston;Thunderstorms;73;S;15;94%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;74;S;16;90%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Thunderstorms;73;S;15;94%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers;74;SSW;12;95%

Houston Clover;Showers;74;SSE;14;90%

Houston Hooks;Cloudy;68;N;5;93%

Houston Hull;Cloudy;78;S;16;78%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;70;ESE;7;93%

Huntsville;Cloudy;67;SE;7;84%

Ingleside;Cloudy;63;W;10;95%

Jacksonville;Showers;54;SE;4;97%

Jasper;Cloudy;63;N;5;100%

Junction;Cloudy;64;SW;12;72%

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;57;S;3;93%

Kerrville;Cloudy;59;S;6;97%

Killeen;Showers;54;Calm;0;100%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Showers;54;Calm;0;100%

Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;93%

La Grange;Cloudy;69;SSW;10;100%

Lago Vista;Fog;59;S;5;96%

Lancaster;Showers;51;SSE;5;96%

Laredo;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;81%

Llano;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;93%

Longview;Fog;51;SE;4;95%

Lubbock;Sunny;65;W;10;27%

Lufkin;Cloudy;63;SE;14;100%

Mcallen;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;93%

Mcgregor;Fog;53;S;5;96%

Mckinney;Showers;50;SSE;10;92%

Mesquite;Fog;50;SE;6;100%

Midland;Sunny;71;WSW;22;17%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;71;WSW;22;17%

Midlothian;Fog;51;SE;3;100%

Mineola;Cloudy;56;SSE;5;99%

Mineral Wells;Cloudy;54;SE;13;80%

Mount Pleasant;Showers;51;SE;5;98%

Nacogdoches;Showers;61;S;3;100%

New Braunfels;Showers;55;S;2;99%

Odessa;Mostly sunny;68;WSW;13;23%

Orange;Cloudy;72;SE;18;84%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;73;S;9;87%

Palestine;Cloudy;55;SSE;8;100%

Pampa;Sunny;70;WSW;16;19%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;68;WSW;20;16%

Paris;Showers;45;ESE;7;99%

Pecos;Partly sunny;74;WSW;15;13%

Perryton;Sunny;64;WSW;15;22%

Plainview;Sunny;69;W;13;18%

Pleasanton;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;96%

Port Aransas;Fog;64;SW;4;98%

Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;67;W;3;100%

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;78;S;10;76%

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;57;S;3;100%

Robstown;Cloudy;60;SW;3;98%

Rockport;Showers;66;N;6;93%

Rocksprings;Cloudy;54;SSW;6;99%

San Angelo;Sunny;61;SSW;17;66%

San Antonio;Showers;56;E;1;98%

San Antonio Stinson;Showers;58;N;3;90%

San Marcos;Cloudy;54;SW;3;100%

Seminole;Sunny;67;WSW;17;22%

Sherman-Denison;Showers;48;SSE;7;93%

Snyder;Sunny;63;SW;16;33%

Sonora;Cloudy;55;S;9;87%

Stephenville;Cloudy;54;S;12;95%

Sulphur Springs;Showers;50;ESE;6;100%

Sweetwater;Sunny;69;SW;15;36%

Temple;Fog;51;SSW;7;100%

Terrell;Cloudy;53;SE;6;100%

Tyler;Cloudy;55;SE;6;97%

Uvalde;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;100%

Vernon;Mostly sunny;70;SSW;22;52%

Victoria;Cloudy;67;SSW;5;93%

Waco;Fog;52;S;5;92%

Weslaco;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;86%

Wharton;Mostly cloudy;77;S;16;80%

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;66;S;22;65%

Wink;Mostly sunny;65;WSW;10;20%

Zapata;Cloudy;57;NNE;1;85%

