TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 19, 2023

_____

684 FPUS54 KCRP 200943

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

343 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

TXZ343-202245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

343 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s this

afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ443-202245-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

343 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s this

afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Windy with

lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ243-202245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

343 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ234-202245-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

343 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ239-202245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

343 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ242-202245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

343 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ342-202245-

Coastal Kleberg-

343 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s this afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ442-202245-

Kleberg Islands-

343 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy with

lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s

after midnight. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ344-202245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

343 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 this

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 70. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ244-202245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

343 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ245-202245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

343 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ345-202245-

Aransas Islands-

343 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s this

afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ346-202245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

343 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ246-202245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

343 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ247-202245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

343 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ347-202245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

343 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ447-202245-

Calhoun Islands-

343 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 25 to

30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ233-202245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

343 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 70. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ232-202245-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

343 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ241-202245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

343 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ231-202245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

343 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ240-202245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

343 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ229-202245-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

343 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ230-202245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

343 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

87/81

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather