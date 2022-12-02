TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 1, 2022 _____ 605 FPUS54 KCRP 020927 ZFPCRP Zone Forecast Product for South Texas National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 327 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 TXZ343-022300- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 327 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ443-022300- Nueces Islands- Including the city of Port Aransas 327 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ243-022300- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 327 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ234-022300- Victoria- Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington 327 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ239-022300- Webb- Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil 327 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ242-022300- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 327 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ342-022300- Coastal Kleberg- 327 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ442-022300- Kleberg Islands- 327 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ344-022300- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 327 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. $$ TXZ244-022300- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 327 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ245-022300- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 327 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ345-022300- Aransas Islands- 327 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ346-022300- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 327 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ246-022300- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro 327 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ247-022300- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Long Mott 327 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. $$ TXZ347-022300- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor 327 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ447-022300- Calhoun Islands- 327 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ233-022300- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 327 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer with highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ232-022300- Bee- Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee 327 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ241-022300- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont 327 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ231-022300- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 327 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ240-022300- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 327 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ229-022300- La Salle- Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal 327 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ230-022300- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 327 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TMT\/HA _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather