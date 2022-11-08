TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 7, 2022

713 FPUS54 KCRP 080914

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

314 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

TXZ343-082230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

314 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ443-082230-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

314 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Near steady temperature around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ243-082230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

314 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog early this morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ234-082230-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

314 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ239-082230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

314 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ242-082230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

314 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog this morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ342-082230-

Coastal Kleberg-

314 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog this morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ442-082230-

Kleberg Islands-

314 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ344-082230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

314 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ244-082230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

314 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog this morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ245-082230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

314 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the

upper 70s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in

the afternoon.

$$

TXZ345-082230-

Aransas Islands-

314 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ346-082230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

314 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog this morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the

upper 70s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ246-082230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

314 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog this morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the

upper 70s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ247-082230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

314 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ347-082230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

314 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ447-082230-

Calhoun Islands-

314 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ233-082230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

314 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ232-082230-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

314 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog this morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ241-082230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

314 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ231-082230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

314 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ240-082230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

314 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog this morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ229-082230-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

314 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ230-082230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

314 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TMT/TH

