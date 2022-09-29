TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

_____

890 FPUS54 KCRP 290823

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

323 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

TXZ343-292115-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

323 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ443-292115-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

323 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ243-292115-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

323 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ234-292115-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

323 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ239-292115-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

323 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ242-292115-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

323 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ342-292115-

Coastal Kleberg-

323 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ442-292115-

Kleberg Islands-

323 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ344-292115-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

323 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ244-292115-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

323 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ245-292115-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

323 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ345-292115-

Aransas Islands-

323 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ346-292115-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

323 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ246-292115-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

323 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ247-292115-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

323 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ347-292115-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

323 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ447-292115-

Calhoun Islands-

323 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ233-292115-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

323 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ232-292115-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

323 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ241-292115-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

323 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ231-292115-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

323 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ240-292115-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

323 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ229-292115-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

323 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ230-292115-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

323 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

87/87

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather