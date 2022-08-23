TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 22, 2022

349 FPUS54 KCRP 230810

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

310 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

TXZ343-232130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

310 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ443-232130-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

310 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Near steady

temperature in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ243-232130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

310 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ234-232130-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

310 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Northwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ239-232130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

310 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ242-232130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

310 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ342-232130-

Coastal Kleberg-

310 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ442-232130-

Kleberg Islands-

310 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ344-232130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

310 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around

80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

around 90. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ244-232130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

310 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ245-232130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

310 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ345-232130-

Aransas Islands-

310 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ346-232130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

310 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ246-232130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

310 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ247-232130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

310 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ347-232130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

310 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ447-232130-

Calhoun Islands-

310 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ233-232130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

310 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ232-232130-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

310 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ241-232130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

310 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ231-232130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

310 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ240-232130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

310 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ229-232130-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

310 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

TXZ230-232130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

310 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

