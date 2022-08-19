TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 18, 2022 _____ 683 FPUS54 KCRP 190754 ZFPCRP Zone Forecast Product for South Texas National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 TXZ343-192145- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ443-192145- Nueces Islands- Including the city of Port Aransas 254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ243-192145- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ234-192145- Victoria- Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington 254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ239-192145- Webb- Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil 254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ242-192145- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Heat index values around 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ342-192145- Coastal Kleberg- 254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ442-192145- Kleberg Islands- 254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ344-192145- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ244-192145- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ245-192145- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ345-192145- Aransas Islands- 254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ346-192145- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ246-192145- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro 254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ247-192145- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Long Mott 254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ347-192145- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor 254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ447-192145- Calhoun Islands- 254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ233-192145- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ232-192145- Bee- Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee 254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ241-192145- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont 254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ231-192145- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ240-192145- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ229-192145- La Salle- Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal 254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ230-192145- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ JCP\/TC _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather