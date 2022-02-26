TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 25, 2022

_____

669 FPUS54 KCRP 260919

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

319 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

TXZ343-262315-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

319 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle in

the evening, then a chance of light rain and drizzle after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ443-262315-

Nueces Islands-

319 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle in

the evening, then a chance of light rain and drizzle after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ243-262315-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

319 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle until late

afternoon, then a slight chance of light rain and drizzle late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle in

the evening, then a chance of light rain and drizzle after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ234-262315-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

319 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain

and drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ239-262315-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

319 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and drizzle

until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle in

the evening, then a chance of light rain and drizzle after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light east

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ242-262315-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

319 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle until late

afternoon, then a slight chance of light rain and drizzle late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle in

the evening, then a chance of light rain and drizzle after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ342-262315-

Coastal Kleberg-

319 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle until late

afternoon, then a slight chance of light rain and drizzle late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle in

the evening, then a chance of light rain and drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ442-262315-

Kleberg Islands-

319 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle in

the evening, then a chance of light rain and drizzle after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and drizzle in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ344-262315-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

319 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle in

the evening, then a chance of light rain and drizzle after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ244-262315-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

319 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle in

the evening, then a chance of light rain and drizzle after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ245-262315-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

319 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ345-262315-

Aransas Islands-

319 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ346-262315-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

319 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ246-262315-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

319 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light north

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ247-262315-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

319 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ347-262315-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

319 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ447-262315-

Calhoun Islands-

319 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ233-262315-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

319 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not

as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ232-262315-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

319 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ241-262315-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

319 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle until late

afternoon, then a slight chance of light rain and drizzle late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle in

the evening, then a chance of light rain and drizzle after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ231-262315-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

319 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not

as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ240-262315-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

319 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle until late

afternoon, then a slight chance of light rain and drizzle late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle in

the evening, then a chance of light rain and drizzle after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light north winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ229-262315-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

319 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle until late

afternoon, then a slight chance of light rain and drizzle late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle in

the evening, then a chance of light rain and drizzle after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not

as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ230-262315-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

319 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle until late

afternoon, then a slight chance of light rain and drizzle late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not

as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light north

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

EMF/CB

_____

