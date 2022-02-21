TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 20, 2022 _____ 658 FPUS54 KCRP 210909 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 309 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 TXZ343-212300- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 309 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ443-212300- Nueces Islands- 309 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ243-212300- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 309 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as warm. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ234-212300- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 309 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ239-212300- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 309 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ242-212300- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 309 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ342-212300- Coastal Kleberg- 309 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ442-212300- Kleberg Islands- 309 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ344-212300- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 309 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ244-212300- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 309 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ245-212300- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 309 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ345-212300- Aransas Islands- 309 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ346-212300- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 309 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ246-212300- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 309 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ247-212300- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 309 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ347-212300- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 309 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ447-212300- Calhoun Islands- 309 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ233-212300- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 309 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ232-212300- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 309 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ241-212300- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 309 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Windy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ231-212300- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 309 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ240-212300- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 309 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ229-212300- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 309 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ230-212300- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 309 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. $$ TE\/LS _____