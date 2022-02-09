TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 8, 2022 _____ 734 FPUS54 KCRP 090929 ZFPCRP Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 TXZ343-092300- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Wind chill values in the lower 30s after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Wind chill values in the lower 30s in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind chill values in the mid 30s in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ443-092300- Nueces Islands- 329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ243-092300- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill values in the lower 30s after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill values in the lower 30s in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Wind chill values in the lower 30s in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ234-092300- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 30s this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind chill values in the lower 30s in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ239-092300- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind chill values in the lower 30s in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind chill values in the mid 30s in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ242-092300- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill values in the lower 30s after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill values in the lower 30s in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ342-092300- Coastal Kleberg- 329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Wind chill values in the lower 30s after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in the lower 30s in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind chill values in the mid 30s in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ442-092300- Kleberg Islands- 329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ344-092300- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Wind chill values in the lower 30s after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Wind chill values in the lower 30s in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ244-092300- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill values around 30 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill values around 30 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind chill values in the lower 30s in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ245-092300- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to south around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Wind chill values around 30 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind chill values in the mid 30s in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ345-092300- Aransas Islands- 329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Wind chill values in the lower 30s after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in the lower 30s in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ346-092300- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Wind chill values in the upper 20s in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ246-092300- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ247-092300- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind chill values in the mid 30s in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ347-092300- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. Wind chill values in the upper 20s after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ447-092300- Calhoun Islands- 329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Wind chill values in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values in the lower 30s in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ233-092300- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values in the mid 30s this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Wind chill values in the lower 30s in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ232-092300- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ241-092300- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Wind chill values in the lower 30s this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind chill values in the lower 30s in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ231-092300- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind chill values in the lower 30s in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ240-092300- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill values around 30 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind chill values around 30 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind chill values in the mid 30s in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ229-092300- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind chill values in the lower 30s in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ230-092300- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind chill values in the lower 30s in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$