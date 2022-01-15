TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 14, 2022

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

324 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

324 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 25 to 30 mph increasing to

northwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

southwest winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Nueces Islands-

324 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light south winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

324 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 25 to 30 mph

increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

southwest winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

324 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph increasing

to northwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind

chill readings 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 23 to 33 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

southwest winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

324 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 23 to 33 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light west winds. Wind

chill readings 22 to 32 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light south

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

324 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

southwest winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Coastal Kleberg-

324 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to

northwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

southwest winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Kleberg Islands-

324 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

increasing to northwest 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

324 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

southwest winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

324 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph

increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

southwest winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

324 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

increasing to northwest 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Wind chill readings 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 22 to 32 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

southwest winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Aransas Islands-

324 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light southwest

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

324 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Wind chill readings 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 22 to 32 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

southwest winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

324 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

southwest winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

324 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill

readings 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

southwest winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

324 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph becoming

northwest 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph. Wind chill readings 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings

24 to 34 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

southwest winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Calhoun Islands-

324 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

southwest winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light south winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

324 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning

then becoming sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

southwest winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

324 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning

then becoming sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind

chill readings 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 22 to 32 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

southwest winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

324 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 22 to 32 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

southwest winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

324 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning

then becoming sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

20 to 30 mph increasing to northwest 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 21 to 31 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light south

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

324 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Windy, cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to

northwest 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Wind chill readings 22 to

32 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light south

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

324 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 22 to 32 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light south

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

324 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

22 to 32 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light south

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

