TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022 _____ 057 FPUS54 KCRP 081602 AAA ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 1002 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 TXZ343-082215- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 1002 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ443-082215- Nueces Islands- 1002 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ243-082215- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 1002 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ234-082215- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 1002 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ239-082215- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 1002 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ242-082215- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 1002 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning, then a slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ342-082215- Coastal Kleberg- 1002 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ442-082215- Kleberg Islands- 1002 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ344-082215- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 1002 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy, warmer. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning, then a slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ244-082215- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 1002 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer. Highs around 70. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ245-082215- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 1002 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ345-082215- Aransas Islands- 1002 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ346-082215- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 1002 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ246-082215- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 1002 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ247-082215- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 1002 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ347-082215- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 1002 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ447-082215- Calhoun Islands- 1002 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ233-082215- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 1002 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy, warmer. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ232-082215- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 1002 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ241-082215- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 1002 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. Warmer. Highs around 70. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ231-082215- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 1002 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds. .SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ240-082215- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 1002 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ229-082215- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 1002 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ230-082215- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 1002 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather