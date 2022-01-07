TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

326 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

326 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

late in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Nueces Islands-

326 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy,

cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ243-081115-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

326 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler.

Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

326 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Areas of fog late in the night. Warmer. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds around 10 mph increasing to northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

326 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. Light south

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

east winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

326 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Areas of fog late in the night. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Kleberg-

326 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers late in the

night. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas of fog after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs around 70. West

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Kleberg Islands-

326 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

in the late evening and overnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

326 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

late in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy,

cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

326 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the upper

60s. Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

326 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Aransas Islands-

326 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy,

cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

326 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog

late in the night. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Light

southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

326 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Light

southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

326 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

326 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Calhoun Islands-

326 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Warmer. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds

15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy,

cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

326 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after

midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

326 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs around 70.

Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

326 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

evening. A chance of showers after midnight, then a slight chance

of showers late in the night. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

fog late in the night. Near steady temperature around 50.

Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

326 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of in the evening. Patchy fog

after midnight. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

326 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. A slight

chance of showers late in the night. Patchy fog after midnight.

Areas of fog late in the night. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy, warmer. Highs

around 70. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Light

southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

326 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Patchy fog late in the night. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Warmer.

Highs around 70. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

326 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog late in

the night. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy, warmer. Highs

around 70. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light west

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

