TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 16, 2023

106 FPUS54 KBRO 170915

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

315 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

TXZ253-171715-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

315 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ255-171715-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

315 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ355-171715-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

315 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ455-171715-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

315 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Breezy.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 70.

TXZ252-171715-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

315 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ254-171715-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

315 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ354-171715-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

315 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ248-171715-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

315 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ249-171715-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

315 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ250-171715-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

315 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ353-171715-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

315 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ251-171715-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

315 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ351-171715-

Coastal Kenedy-

315 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ454-171715-

Willacy Island-

315 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with

highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ451-171715-

Kenedy Island-

315 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

