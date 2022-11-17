TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

406 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

TXZ253-172200-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

406 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ255-172200-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

406 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ355-172200-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

406 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ455-172200-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

406 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely, mainly this morning. Breezy. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy and

not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Very windy

with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Very windy. Near steady temperature around 60. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Windy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ252-172200-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

406 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill values in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ254-172200-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

406 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent. Wind chill values in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ354-172200-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

406 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ248-172200-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

406 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ249-172200-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

406 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill values in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. Wind chill values in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ250-172200-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

406 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature

around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill values in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ353-172200-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

406 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature

around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature around 50.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ251-172200-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

406 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill

values in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Near

steady temperature around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ351-172200-

Coastal Kenedy-

406 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs

around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ454-172200-

Willacy Island-

406 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Breezy with

highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 in the

afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ451-172200-

Kenedy Island-

406 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Near steady

temperature around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, windy with highs around 60. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy with

highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

