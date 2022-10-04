TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 3, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

358 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

358 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

358 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

358 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

358 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

358 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

358 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

358 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 70.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

358 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

358 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

358 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

358 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

358 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Kenedy-

358 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Willacy Island-

358 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Kenedy Island-

358 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

