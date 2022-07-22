TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 21, 2022

981 FPUS54 KBRO 220858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

TXZ253-222100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ255-222100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ355-222100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ455-222100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ252-222100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ254-222100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ354-222100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ248-222100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

TXZ249-222100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ250-222100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ353-222100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ251-222100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ351-222100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ454-222100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ451-222100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

80. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

