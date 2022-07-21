TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 20, 2022

856 FPUS54 KBRO 210857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

TXZ253-212100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ255-212100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ355-212100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ455-212100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ252-212100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ254-212100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ354-212100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ248-212100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

TXZ249-212100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ250-212100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ353-212100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ251-212100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ351-212100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ454-212100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ451-212100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy with lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

80. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

