TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 27, 2022

_____

004 FPUS54 KBRO 280857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

TXZ253-282100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ255-282100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ355-282100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 80. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ455-282100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 80s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-282100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up

to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat

index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ254-282100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ354-282100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ248-282100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ249-282100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ250-282100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat

index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ353-282100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ251-282100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ351-282100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ454-282100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ451-282100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather