TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 24, 2022 _____ 560 FPUS54 KBRO 250858 ZFPBRO Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022 TXZ253-252100- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ255-252100- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ355-252100- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ455-252100- Cameron Island- Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ252-252100- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ254-252100- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ354-252100- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ248-252100- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ249-252100- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ250-252100- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ353-252100- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ251-252100- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ351-252100- Coastal Kenedy- 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ454-252100- Willacy Island- 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ451-252100- Kenedy Island- 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$