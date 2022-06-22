TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

_____

166 FPUS54 KBRO 220858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

TXZ253-222100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

358 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ255-222100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

358 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ355-222100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

358 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ455-222100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

358 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

80. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ252-222100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

358 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ254-222100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

358 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ354-222100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

358 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-222100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

358 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ249-222100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

358 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ250-222100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

358 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ353-222100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

358 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ251-222100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

358 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ351-222100-

Coastal Kenedy-

358 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ454-222100-

Willacy Island-

358 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ451-222100-

Kenedy Island-

358 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather