TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 2, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

TXZ253-032100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ255-032100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

North winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ355-032100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ455-032100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ252-032100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 115.

$$

TXZ254-032100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ354-032100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ248-032100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 105 to 110. Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

110 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ249-032100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ250-032100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ353-032100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ251-032100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

North winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 107 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ351-032100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ454-032100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ451-032100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

