TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 2, 2022

295 FPUS54 KBRO 030957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

TXZ253-040300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill

readings 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 18 to 28 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ255-040300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

North winds 25 to 30 mph. Wind chill readings 30 to 40.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings

20 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind

chill readings 19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 18 to 28 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ257-040300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Wind chill readings

29 to 39.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 19 to

29.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Wind chill

readings 17 to 27.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 20 to 30 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ252-040300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CST FRIDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CST

FRIDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings

31 to 41.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings

20 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill

readings 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 21 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings

20 to 30 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ254-040300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CST FRIDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CST

FRIDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 29 to

39.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings

17 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 16 to 26 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings 18 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 17 to 27 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ256-040300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CST FRIDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CST

FRIDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 30 to 40 mph. Wind chill readings 27 to

37.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening. Wind chill readings 17 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 16 to 26 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind

chill readings 18 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 17 to 27 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ248-040300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CST FRIDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CST

FRIDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings

28 to 38.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to

30.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill

readings 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings

21 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings

20 to 30 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ249-040300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CST FRIDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CST

FRIDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 28 to 38.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around

30. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 16 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 15 to 25 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings

18 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings

18 to 28 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then cloudy with chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ250-040300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CST FRIDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CST

FRIDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 27 to 37.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to

25.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 15 to 25 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 16 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds up to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 16 to 26 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ353-040300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CST FRIDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CST

FRIDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 30 to

40.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 19 to

29.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill

readings 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 18 to 28 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ251-040300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CST FRIDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CST

FRIDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 26 to

36.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to

25.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 14 to 24 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 16 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 15 to 25 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ351-040300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CST FRIDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CST

FRIDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 30 to 40 mph. Wind chill readings 26 to

36.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 14 to

24.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph decreasing to around 25 mph late in

the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 13 to 23 in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 16 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 15 to 25 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

