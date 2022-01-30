TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 29, 2022 _____ 411 FPUS54 KBRO 300957 ZFPBRO Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 357 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 TXZ253-310300- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 357 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then cloudy with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ255-310300- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 357 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ257-310300- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista 357 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ252-310300- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 357 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then cloudy with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ254-310300- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 357 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ256-310300- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 357 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning. .MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ248-310300- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 357 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ249-310300- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 357 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon shifting to the northwest. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then cloudy with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ250-310300- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 357 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon shifting to the northwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ353-310300- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 357 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon shifting to the northwest. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then cloudy with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ251-310300- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 357 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ351-310300- Coastal Kenedy- 357 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning. .MONDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. $$