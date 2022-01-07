TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

TXZ253-081500-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming cloudy after midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ255-081500-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Becoming cloudy after midnight.

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ257-081500-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

rain showers in the evening, then isolated rain showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the late evening and early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Becoming cloudy after midnight.

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing

to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid

60s.

TXZ252-081500-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ254-081500-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming cloudy after midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph

in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ256-081500-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

late evening and early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower

60s.

TXZ248-081500-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south early in the afternoon becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

TXZ249-081500-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature around 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ250-081500-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny with slight chance of showers.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ353-081500-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the evening

then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast up to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ251-081500-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph

in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny with slight chance of showers.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ351-081500-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 20 mph

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower

60s.

