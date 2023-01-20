TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 19, 2023 _____ 824 FPUS54 KEWX 200840 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 TXZ192-202145- Travis- Including the city of Austin 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ205-202145- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ183-202145- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ220-202145- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ187-202145- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ193-202145- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ190-202145- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ172-202145- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ208-202145- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ206-202145- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ224-202145- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ228-202145- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ184-202145- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ209-202145- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ219-202145- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ188-202145- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ223-202145- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ207-202145- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ191-202145- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ222-202145- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ189-202145- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ186-202145- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ202-202145- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ225-202145- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ194-202145- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ171-202145- Llano- Including the city of Llano 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ217-202145- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ204-202145- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ185-202145- Real- Including the city of Leakey 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ203-202145- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ173-202145- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ221-202145- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ218-202145- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 240 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$