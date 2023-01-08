TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 7, 2023

220 FPUS54 KEWX 080743

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

TXZ192-080845-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ205-080845-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ183-080845-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ220-080845-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ187-080845-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ193-080845-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ190-080845-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ172-080845-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ208-080845-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ206-080845-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ224-080845-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ228-080845-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ184-080845-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ209-080845-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ219-080845-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ188-080845-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ223-080845-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ207-080845-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ191-080845-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ222-080845-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ189-080845-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ186-080845-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ202-080845-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ225-080845-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ194-080845-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ171-080845-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ217-080845-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ204-080845-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ185-080845-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ203-080845-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ173-080845-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ221-080845-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ218-080845-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

143 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

