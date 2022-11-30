TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Temperature falling to

around 60 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

rising into the lower 60s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool. More humid with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Temperature rising

into the mid 50s after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after

midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

rising into the lower 60s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool. More humid with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

328 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

