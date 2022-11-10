TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

182 FPUS54 KEWX 100828

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

TXZ192-102130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler.

Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ205-102130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ183-102130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ220-102130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ187-102130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and

much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ193-102130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 40.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ190-102130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ172-102130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ208-102130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 40.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ206-102130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s

in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ224-102130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 60.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ228-102130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ184-102130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ209-102130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ219-102130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ188-102130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ223-102130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ207-102130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 60. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ191-102130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ222-102130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ189-102130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling to around

50 in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ186-102130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper

40s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ202-102130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ225-102130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.

Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in

the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ194-102130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 40.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ171-102130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler.

Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into

the upper 40s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ217-102130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ204-102130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

around 70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ185-102130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy,

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling to around

50 in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ203-102130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ173-102130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler.

Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling to

around 50 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ221-102130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ218-102130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

228 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

