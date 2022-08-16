TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 15, 2022 _____ 045 FPUS54 KEWX 160903 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 TXZ192-162215- Travis- Including the city of Austin 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ205-162215- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ183-162215- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ220-162215- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ187-162215- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ193-162215- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ190-162215- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ172-162215- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ208-162215- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ206-162215- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ224-162215- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110. $$ TXZ228-162215- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ184-162215- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ209-162215- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ219-162215- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ188-162215- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ223-162215- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ207-162215- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ191-162215- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ222-162215- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ189-162215- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ186-162215- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ202-162215- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ225-162215- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110. $$ TXZ194-162215- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ171-162215- Llano- Including the city of Llano 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ217-162215- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ204-162215- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ185-162215- Real- Including the city of Leakey 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ203-162215- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ173-162215- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ221-162215- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ218-162215- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 403 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. $$