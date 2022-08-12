TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 11, 2022 _____ 939 FPUS54 KEWX 120756 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 TXZ192-122100- Travis- Including the city of Austin 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ205-122100- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ183-122100- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ220-122100- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling into the lower 90s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ187-122100- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ193-122100- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ190-122100- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ172-122100- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ208-122100- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ206-122100- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ224-122100- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ228-122100- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ184-122100- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ209-122100- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ219-122100- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ188-122100- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ223-122100- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ207-122100- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ191-122100- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ222-122100- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ189-122100- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ186-122100- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ202-122100- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ225-122100- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature falling into the lower 90s this afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ194-122100- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ171-122100- Llano- Including the city of Llano 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ217-122100- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ204-122100- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ185-122100- Real- Including the city of Leakey 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ203-122100- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ173-122100- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ221-122100- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ218-122100- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 256 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. $$