TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 9, 2022 _____ 133 FPUS54 KEWX 100709 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 TXZ192-102015- Travis- Including the city of Austin 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ205-102015- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ183-102015- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ220-102015- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ187-102015- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ193-102015- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ190-102015- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ172-102015- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature falling into the lower 90s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ208-102015- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ206-102015- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ224-102015- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ228-102015- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ184-102015- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ209-102015- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ219-102015- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ188-102015- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ223-102015- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ207-102015- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ191-102015- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ222-102015- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ189-102015- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ186-102015- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ202-102015- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ225-102015- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. $$ TXZ194-102015- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ171-102015- Llano- Including the city of Llano 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ217-102015- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ204-102015- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ185-102015- Real- Including the city of Leakey 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ203-102015- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ173-102015- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ221-102015- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ218-102015- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 209 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$