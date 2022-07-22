TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 21, 2022 _____ 917 FPUS54 KEWX 220819 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 TXZ192-222130- Travis- Including the city of Austin 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ205-222130- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ183-222130- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ220-222130- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ187-222130- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ193-222130- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ190-222130- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ172-222130- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ208-222130- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ206-222130- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ224-222130- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 108. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ228-222130- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ184-222130- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ209-222130- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ219-222130- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ188-222130- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ223-222130- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ207-222130- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ191-222130- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ222-222130- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ189-222130- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ186-222130- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows around 70. $$ TXZ202-222130- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ225-222130- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. $$ TXZ194-222130- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ171-222130- Llano- Including the city of Llano 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ217-222130- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ204-222130- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ185-222130- Real- Including the city of Leakey 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ203-222130- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ173-222130- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ221-222130- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ218-222130- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. 