TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

TXZ192-092030-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ205-092030-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 105. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 106 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ183-092030-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 104. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

80s. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ220-092030-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ187-092030-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ193-092030-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest

heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ190-092030-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot

with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ172-092030-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ208-092030-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings up to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 106 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ206-092030-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 104. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ224-092030-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Highest

heat index readings up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest

heat index readings up to 107 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest

heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ228-092030-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 106 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around

80. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ184-092030-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ209-092030-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings up to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 106 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest

heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ219-092030-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 107. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 108. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ188-092030-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ223-092030-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

TXZ207-092030-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to

106 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to

111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ191-092030-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ222-092030-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 106 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ189-092030-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature falling into the lower 90s in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ186-092030-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ202-092030-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ225-092030-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest

heat index readings up to 108 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest

heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

TXZ194-092030-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up

to 106 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest

heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ171-092030-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 103.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ217-092030-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

106 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 106.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 early in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around

80. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ204-092030-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 105. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ185-092030-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot

with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ203-092030-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 104. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up

to 106 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ173-092030-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Highest heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ221-092030-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

106 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ218-092030-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

217 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 106.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

