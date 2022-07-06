TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 5, 2022 _____ 773 FPUS54 KEWX 060851 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 TXZ192-062200- Travis- Including the city of Austin 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. $$ TXZ205-062200- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. $$ TXZ183-062200- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 80. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ220-062200- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ187-062200- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ193-062200- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. $$ TXZ190-062200- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ172-062200- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ208-062200- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ206-062200- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 110. $$ TXZ224-062200- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. $$ TXZ228-062200- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ184-062200- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ209-062200- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. $$ TXZ219-062200- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 105 to 110. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 105 to 110. Highest heat index readings up to 110. $$ TXZ188-062200- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ223-062200- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 110. $$ TXZ207-062200- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. $$ TXZ191-062200- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 110. $$ TXZ222-062200- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. $$ TXZ189-062200- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ186-062200- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ202-062200- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ225-062200- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 111. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. $$ TXZ194-062200- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. $$ TXZ171-062200- Llano- Including the city of Llano 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ217-062200- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows around 80. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 80. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. $$ TXZ204-062200- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. $$ TXZ185-062200- Real- Including the city of Leakey 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ203-062200- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. $$ TXZ173-062200- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. $$ TXZ221-062200- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. $$ TXZ218-062200- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 351 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather