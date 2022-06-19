TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 18, 2022

335 FPUS54 KEWX 190800

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

TXZ192-192100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ205-192100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ183-192100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ220-192100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 101. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

TXZ187-192100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ193-192100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

TXZ190-192100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ172-192100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, hot. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ208-192100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

TXZ206-192100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ224-192100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ228-192100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

TXZ184-192100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Highs around 100. Lows

in the lower 70s.

TXZ209-192100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ219-192100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

TXZ188-192100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ223-192100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

TXZ207-192100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ191-192100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ222-192100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

TXZ189-192100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ186-192100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ202-192100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ225-192100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs around 101. West winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

TXZ194-192100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

TXZ171-192100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, hot. Highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ217-192100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ204-192100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

TXZ185-192100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Highs around 100. Lows

in the lower 70s.

TXZ203-192100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows

in the lower 70s.

TXZ173-192100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ221-192100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 101. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

TXZ218-192100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows

in the mid 70s.

