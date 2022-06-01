TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 31, 2022 _____ 782 FPUS54 KEWX 010822 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 TXZ192-012130- Travis- Including the city of Austin 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ205-012130- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ183-012130- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ220-012130- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ187-012130- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ193-012130- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ190-012130- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ172-012130- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ208-012130- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ206-012130- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ224-012130- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ228-012130- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ184-012130- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs 100 to 105. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ209-012130- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ219-012130- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ188-012130- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows around 70. $$ TXZ223-012130- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ207-012130- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ191-012130- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ222-012130- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ189-012130- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ186-012130- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ202-012130- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ225-012130- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ194-012130- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ171-012130- Llano- Including the city of Llano 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ217-012130- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ204-012130- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ185-012130- Real- Including the city of Leakey 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ203-012130- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ173-012130- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ221-012130- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ218-012130- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 322 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$