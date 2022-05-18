TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 17, 2022 _____ 037 FPUS54 KEWX 180655 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 TXZ192-182000- Travis- Including the city of Austin 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ205-182000- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 99. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ183-182000- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ220-182000- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ187-182000- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ193-182000- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ190-182000- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ172-182000- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ208-182000- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ206-182000- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ224-182000- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ228-182000- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ184-182000- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ209-182000- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ219-182000- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ188-182000- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ223-182000- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ207-182000- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ191-182000- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ222-182000- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ189-182000- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ186-182000- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ202-182000- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ225-182000- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ194-182000- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ171-182000- Llano- Including the city of Llano 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ217-182000- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ204-182000- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ185-182000- Real- Including the city of Leakey 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ203-182000- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ173-182000- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ221-182000- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ218-182000- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 155 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather