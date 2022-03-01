TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 28, 2022

881 FPUS54 KEWX 010824

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

TXZ192-012130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ205-012130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ183-012130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ220-012130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

$$

TXZ187-012130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ193-012130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ190-012130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ172-012130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ208-012130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ206-012130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ224-012130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ228-012130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ184-012130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ209-012130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ219-012130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

$$

TXZ188-012130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ223-012130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ207-012130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ191-012130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ222-012130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ189-012130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ186-012130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ202-012130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ225-012130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ194-012130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ171-012130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ217-012130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ204-012130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ185-012130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ203-012130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ173-012130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ221-012130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ218-012130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

224 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

