TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

950 FPUS54 KEWX 230823

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

TXZ192-232130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain this

morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind

chill readings as low as 18.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain with a

slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ205-232130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance of

freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain

after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 70.

TXZ183-232130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain with a chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ220-232130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ187-232130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and freezing rain.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain in

the evening, then a chance of rain and freezing rain after

midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ193-232130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance of

freezing rain this morning, then a chance of freezing rain this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ190-232130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and freezing rain.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind

chill readings as low as 17.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain in

the evening, then freezing rain likely after midnight. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature around

30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with

a chance of rain. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and

freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain with a

slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ172-232130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of sleet this morning. Cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and freezing rain. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill readings as low as

14.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and rain in

the evening, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill readings as low as

18.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 18.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A

slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing rain

and sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 17.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ208-232130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Brisk and much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of freezing

rain after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 70.

TXZ206-232130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain this

morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with

a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ224-232130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 40s this afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ228-232130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the

mid 40s this afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ184-232130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain this

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 18.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain in

the evening, then a chance of rain and freezing rain after

midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and freezing rain

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing rain

and sleet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain with a chance of

freezing rain in the morning. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ209-232130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s

this afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ219-232130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ188-232130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and freezing rain.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind

chill readings as low as 15.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill readings as low as

17.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 18 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A

slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 19 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing rain

and sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with

a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ223-232130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 70.

TXZ207-232130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of freezing

rain after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 70.

TXZ191-232130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain this

morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind

chill readings as low as 19.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ222-232130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ189-232130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. A slight

chance of rain this morning, then a chance of rain this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 40. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 18.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain in

the evening, then a chance of freezing rain and rain after

midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 19.

.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with

a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ186-232130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and freezing rain.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind

chill readings as low as 17.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain in

the evening, then a chance of freezing rain and rain after

midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Wind chill readings as low as 19 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing rain

and sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ202-232130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ225-232130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy and much

cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ194-232130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ171-232130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain and sleet this morning. Cloudy

with a slight chance of freezing rain. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill readings as low as

16.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain in

the evening, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature around

30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with

a chance of rain. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A

slight chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing rain

and sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ217-232130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s

this afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ204-232130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

TXZ185-232130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and freezing rain.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain in

the evening, then a chance of rain and freezing rain after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing

rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ203-232130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ173-232130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain this

morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind

chill readings as low as 16.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and rain. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and

freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing rain

and sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ221-232130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ218-232130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

223 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

