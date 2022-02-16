TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 15, 2022 _____ 654 FPUS54 KEWX 160950 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 TXZ192-162300- Travis- Including the city of Austin 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ205-162300- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ183-162300- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ220-162300- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ187-162300- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ193-162300- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy and less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ190-162300- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ172-162300- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ208-162300- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ206-162300- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ224-162300- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ228-162300- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ184-162300- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ209-162300- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ219-162300- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 60. $$ TXZ188-162300- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ223-162300- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ207-162300- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ191-162300- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ222-162300- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ189-162300- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ186-162300- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ202-162300- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ225-162300- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ194-162300- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ171-162300- Llano- Including the city of Llano 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ217-162300- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ204-162300- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ185-162300- Real- Including the city of Leakey 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ203-162300- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ173-162300- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. $$ TXZ221-162300- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ218-162300- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 350 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather