TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

TXZ192-292130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much colder

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

sleet in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs around 40. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

$$

TXZ205-292130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

$$

TXZ183-292130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings as low as

15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ220-292130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ187-292130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight chance

of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of sleet after midnight. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

sleet in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Wind chill readings around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as low as

10 above.

$$

TXZ193-292130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much colder

with lows around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

$$

TXZ190-292130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of sleet after midnight. Much colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

sleet in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs around 40. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

$$

TXZ172-292130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of sleet after midnight. Much colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill

readings around 20 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sleet and rain

showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the upper 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.

$$

TXZ208-292130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much colder

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

$$

TXZ206-292130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

$$

TXZ224-292130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

$$

TXZ228-292130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ184-292130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers and sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above in the

morning.

$$

TXZ209-292130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Blustery and much cooler with highs around 40. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

$$

TXZ219-292130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ188-292130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of sleet after midnight. Much colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill

readings around 20 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sleet and rain

showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.

$$

TXZ223-292130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Blustery and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

$$

TXZ207-292130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

$$

TXZ191-292130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not

as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much colder

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

sleet in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs around 40. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

$$

TXZ222-292130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

$$

TXZ189-292130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of sleet after midnight. Much colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

sleet in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs around 40. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

$$

TXZ186-292130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of sleet after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill readings

around 20 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

and sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill readings as

low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.

$$

TXZ202-292130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings around 20.

$$

TXZ225-292130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

$$

TXZ194-292130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much colder

with lows around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of sleet in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill readings as low as

10 above.

$$

TXZ171-292130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 19 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of sleet after midnight. Much colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill

readings around 20 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sleet and rain

showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

around 40. Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.

$$

TXZ217-292130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

$$

TXZ204-292130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

$$

TXZ185-292130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of sleet after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

and sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as

low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as low as

5 above.

$$

TXZ203-292130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

$$

TXZ173-292130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much colder

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

sleet in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Wind chill readings around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill readings as low as

10 above.

$$

TXZ221-292130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

$$

TXZ218-292130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

223 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

