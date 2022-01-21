TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 20, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

TXZ192-212115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy this morning,

then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 15 after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ205-212115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 17 after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ183-212115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this morning, then becoming

southeast this afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 18 after

midnight.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ220-212115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, freezing rain, snow

and sleet after midnight, then partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ187-212115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy this morning,

then becoming sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 12 after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ193-212115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 16 after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ190-212115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy this morning,

then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill

readings as low as 12 after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ172-212115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 17 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ208-212115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 17 after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ206-212115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy this morning, then

becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 14 after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ224-212115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet after

midnight. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ228-212115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of

freezing rain after midnight, then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ184-212115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Wind chill readings as low as 15 after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill readings as low as 19 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

$$

TXZ209-212115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as

low as 18 after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ219-212115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, freezing rain and

sleet after midnight, then partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ188-212115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as

9 above after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ223-212115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight, then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 18 after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ207-212115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as

low as 18 after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ191-212115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy this morning,

then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 13 after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ222-212115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of sleet, rain, a slight chance of

freezing rain and snow after midnight, then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ189-212115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy this morning,

then becoming sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 11 after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 19 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ186-212115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy this morning,

then becoming sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 11 after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill readings as low as 18 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ202-212115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy this morning,

then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ225-212115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, freezing rain, snow

and sleet after midnight, then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 18 after

midnight.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ194-212115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 16 after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ171-212115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Wind chill readings as low

as 13 after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 30. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ217-212115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and freezing

rain after midnight, then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ204-212115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Wind chill readings as low

as 19 after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ185-212115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 13 after

midnight.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

$$

TXZ203-212115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ173-212115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 11 after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 17 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ221-212115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight, then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 19 after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ218-212115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

212 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and freezing rain

after midnight, then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

