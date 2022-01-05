TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

TXZ192-061000-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TXZ205-061000-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ183-061000-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ220-061000-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ187-061000-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ193-061000-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TXZ190-061000-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TXZ172-061000-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 18 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

TXZ208-061000-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TXZ206-061000-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ224-061000-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

TXZ228-061000-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ184-061000-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature around 70.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TXZ209-061000-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TXZ219-061000-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ188-061000-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

TXZ223-061000-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TXZ207-061000-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TXZ191-061000-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TXZ222-061000-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 70.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TXZ189-061000-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ186-061000-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TXZ202-061000-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ225-061000-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Breezy with

highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TXZ194-061000-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TXZ171-061000-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

TXZ217-061000-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ204-061000-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ185-061000-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ203-061000-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ173-061000-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill readings as low as 19 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TXZ221-061000-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TXZ218-061000-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

249 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

