TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

569 FPUS54 KAMA 040826

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

225 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

TXZ012-017-050100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

225 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ317-050100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

225 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ001-006-050100-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

225 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ002-050100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

225 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ007-050100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

225 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature

rising to around 40 after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ003-050100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

225 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ008-050100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

225 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

TXZ004-050100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

225 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

TXZ009-050100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

225 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature

rising to around 40 after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ005-050100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

225 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ010-050100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

225 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

TXZ011-050100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

225 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ016-050100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

225 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ013-050100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

225 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ018-050100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

225 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

30. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ014-050100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

225 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ019-050100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

225 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ015-050100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

225 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 50s.

TXZ020-050100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

225 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

