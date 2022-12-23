TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 22, 2022 _____ 399 FPUS54 KAMA 230746 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 TXZ012-017-231300- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 9 above. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. West winds around 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ317-231300- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 10 above. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ001-006-231300- Dallam-Hartley- Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing, and Romero 146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 5 above. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ002-231300- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 12 below to 20 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 4 above. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ007-231300- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 2 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 8 below to 18 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ003-231300- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 12 below to 22 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 3 above. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. West winds around 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ008-231300- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to 19 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 6 above. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. West winds around 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ004-231300- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 13 below to 23 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. West winds around 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ009-231300- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to 19 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 7 above. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. West winds around 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ005-231300- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 15 below to 22 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. West winds around 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ010-231300- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 12 below to 20 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ011-231300- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 1 below. Temperature rising to around 4 above through sunrise. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 9 above. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. West winds around 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ016-231300- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 1 below. Temperature rising to around 3 above through sunrise. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to 19 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 8 above. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ013-231300- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 11 below to 21 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 8 above. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. West winds around 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ018-231300- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 9 above. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ014-231300- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings 14 below to 24 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. West winds around 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ019-231300- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 11 below to 21 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ015-231300- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings 12 below to 22 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ020-231300- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 11 below to 21 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$