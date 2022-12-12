TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 11, 2022 _____ 889 FPUS54 KAMA 120811 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 211 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 TXZ012-017-130100- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 211 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows 15-20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ317-130100- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 211 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ001-006-130100- Dallam-Hartley- Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing, and Romero 211 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10-15. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ002-130100- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 211 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Brisk. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows 10-15. $$ TXZ007-130100- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 211 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 15. $$ TXZ003-130100- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 211 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 20. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows 10-15. $$ TXZ008-130100- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 211 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows 15-20. $$ TXZ004-130100- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 211 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 20. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows 10-15. $$ TXZ009-130100- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 211 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows 15-20. $$ TXZ005-130100- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 211 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows 15-20. $$ TXZ010-130100- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 211 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows around 20. $$ TXZ011-130100- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 211 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog late. Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ016-130100- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 211 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ013-130100- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 211 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 20. $$ TXZ018-130100- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 211 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ014-130100- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 211 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows around 20. $$ TXZ019-130100- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 211 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ TXZ015-130100- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 211 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows around 20. $$ TXZ020-130100- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 211 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. $$