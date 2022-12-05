TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 4, 2022

574 FPUS54 KAMA 050741

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

141 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

TXZ012-017-051300-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

141 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ317-051300-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

141 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ001-006-051300-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

141 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ002-051300-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

141 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ007-051300-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

141 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ003-051300-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

141 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ008-051300-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

141 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ004-051300-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

141 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ009-051300-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

141 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s through sunrise. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ005-051300-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

141 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

$$

TXZ010-051300-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

141 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ011-051300-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

141 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ016-051300-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

141 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ013-051300-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

141 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ018-051300-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

141 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

rising into the mid 50s through sunrise. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ014-051300-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

141 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s through sunrise. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ019-051300-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

141 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s through sunrise. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ015-051300-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

141 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows around 30.

$$

TXZ020-051300-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

141 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

$$

