TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 14, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

205 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

TXZ012-017-160100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

205 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15-20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

TXZ317-160100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

205 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

TXZ001-006-160100-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

205 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 18. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows

10-15. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows 15-20.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows around 20.

TXZ002-160100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

205 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows 10-15. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ007-160100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

205 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows

15-20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10-15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

TXZ003-160100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

205 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows 15-20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10-15. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

TXZ008-160100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

205 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ004-160100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

205 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10-15. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ009-160100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

205 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

TXZ005-160100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

205 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in

the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows

15-20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

TXZ010-160100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

205 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

TXZ011-160100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

205 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around

20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15-20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

TXZ016-160100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

205 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15-20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

TXZ013-160100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

205 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15-20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

TXZ018-160100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

205 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15-20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

TXZ014-160100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

205 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15-20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

TXZ019-160100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

205 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

TXZ015-160100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

205 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15-20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

TXZ020-160100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

205 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

